Clear

Weather Forecast Sean 12/6

It's about to get cold and snowy

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 11:01 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
It's about to get coooold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

