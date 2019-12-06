Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Deputy Chief retiring
Looking at a lifetime of service
Posted: Dec 6, 2019 6:42 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Clear
19°
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19°
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21°
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
23°
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
17°
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 10°
More Weather
It's about to get coooold
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Coralville man charged with murder, robbery that left Algona woman dead
Ex-social worker sentenced for lying in north Iowa child custody case
'Devastated': 3 crew killed in Black Hawk crash in Minnesota
Biden scraps with voter during NE Iowa stop in Chickasaw County
Algona woman killed in Lu Verne bank robbery; suspect taken into custody on I-35
Mayo closing more facilities in southwest Minnesota
Mason City police searching for wanted man who allegedly slammed officer's hand in door before fleeing
Mason City multi-purpose arena closing in on opening (with drone video)
Volunteers install wheelchair ramp for Mason City woman involved in crash
North Iowa tree farm ending season abruptly due to weather
Latest Video
Byron Middle School Awarded $100k
Operation Christmas Eve
Deputy Chief retiring
Youth Climate Strike
Creating an Alzheimer's Friendly Holiday
AM Espresso
Feast
Uber Assaults
Making a difference this holiday season
New loan program to help farmers
Community Events