Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 6:52 AM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 8:00 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 8°
Snow returning for the next work week
