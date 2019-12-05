Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS Governor: 3 killed in Minnesota Black Hawk helicopter crash
Full Story
Almquist named NAHL Forward of the Month
Almquist named NAHL Forward of the Month
Posted: Dec 5, 2019 10:54 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock
Mason City
Clear
29°
Hi: 46° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
30°
Hi: 43° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
34°
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
32°
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
30°
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Snow returning for the next work week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Coralville man charged with murder, robbery that left Algona woman dead
Algona woman killed in Lu Verne bank robbery; suspect taken into custody on I-35
Mason City police searching for wanted man who allegedly slammed officer's hand in door before fleeing
Governor: 3 killed in Minnesota Black Hawk helicopter crash
StormTeam 3: Cold plunge for next week
Rochester residents are voicing their concern for Elton Hills Drive lane conversion
668,000 will lose food stamp benefits under new work rules
Police: Man shot to death in Cedar Falls apartment
Algona superintendent resigns
Mason City multi-purpose arena closing in on opening (with drone video)
Latest Video
RCTC with two All-Americans
Almquist named NAHL Forward of the Month
High intensity group workouts
Trump Unity event
Small bank security
Giving the gift of going home
Muddy Ground hurting tree Harvest
Giving Your Best Award
Holiday Train Stops in Rochester
Tackling the Issue of High Prescription Drug Prices
Community Events