Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor: 3 killed in Minnesota Black Hawk helicopter crash Full Story

Muddy Ground hurting tree Harvest

Is Christmas spirit stuck in the mud?

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Few Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Snow returning for the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Muddy Ground hurting tree Harvest

Image

Giving Your Best Award

Image

Holiday Train Stops in Rochester

Image

Tackling the Issue of High Prescription Drug Prices

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/5

Image

Pay It Forward

Image

10 Year Challenge

Image

Drone3: Finishing touches on Mason City multi-purpose arena

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Changes to snap program

Community Events