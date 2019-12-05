Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 8:40 AM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 8:40 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Snow returning for the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

