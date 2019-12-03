Clear

Decorating safely

A local hardware store owner shares some advice for using ladders while decorating this season

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 7:33 AM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 7:33 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 11°
Nice week expected
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 12/3

Image

Decorating safely

Image

Avoiding overspending for the holidays

Image

Dover-Eyota girls basketball gets past Byron

Image

Honoring and being honored

Image

Emergency landing in Rochester

Image

Shopping: In stores or online?

Image

Lourdes boys basketball starts season off win over La Crescent-Hokah

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/2

Image

Holiday Tree Lighting

Community Events