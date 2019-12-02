Home
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/2
Nelson's forecast includes sun and quiet weather
Posted: Dec 2, 2019 5:36 PM
Updated: Dec 2, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Clear
22°
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
21°
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
25°
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
27°
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
21°
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
More Weather
Nice week expected
Radar
Eye in the sky
Community Events