Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Mayo hockey drops home opener to Hutchinson
Spartans starting off their season in Graham.
Posted: Nov 29, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Nov 29, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland
Mason City
Overcast
33°
Hi: 32° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
32°
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
36°
Hi: 34° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
34°
Hi: 33° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
31°
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
StormTeam 3: Winter storm swings heavy snow north
StormTeam 3: Wintry mix with snow and ice possible
Nurse practitioner, farmer to be honored at Iowa-Nebraska Heroes Game
This Missouri hospital is caring for 12 sets of twins all born this week
StormTeam 3: Where and when will the snow fall?
First responders help Mason City woman who was trapped after rollover crash
Black Friday frenzy goes global - and not everyone’s happy
Tracking roadways: Trouble spots on north Iowa, southern Minnesota roads
StormTeam3: Snow-covered roads impact Friday driving
Sentencing delayed for man found guilty of NE Iowa manslaughter
Latest Video
Santa arrives, helps light X-mas Tree
Grizzlies grab a 2-0 shutout against Peoria
Heavy rain impacting farmland
Burning off Thanksgiving calories
Mayo hockey drops home opener to Hutchinson
Free Park Friday
Christmas Tree Farm sales
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/29
Small Business Saturday Preview
Random Act of Kindness, helps 2 homeless men
Community Events