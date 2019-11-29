Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/29

Nelson brings a chance for snow

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Nov 29, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christmas Tree Farm sales

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/29

Image

Small Business Saturday Preview

Image

Random Act of Kindness, helps 2 homeless men

Image

Snow-one can stop the mail

Image

Diversability Day

Image

Black Friday Shopping

Image

Annual Turkey Trot

Image

Menards Black Friday

Image

Fleet Farm shopper

Community Events