Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory
View Alerts
Thanksgiving at the Gift of Life Transplant House
A look at what people at the Gift of Life Transplant House are thankful for this holiday season.
Posted: Nov 28, 2019 10:54 PM
Updated: Nov 28, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange
Mason City
Overcast
28°
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
27°
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
30°
Hi: 29° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
30°
Hi: 29° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
27°
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
First responders help Mason City woman who was trapped after rollover crash
StormTeam 3: Winter storm swings heavy snow north
StormTeam 3: Where and when will the snow fall?
US 65 reopens after crash in Cerro Gordo County
StormTeam 3: Another storm heads to the Midwest
Tracking roadways: Trouble spots on north Iowa, southern Minnesota roads
Snow plow crashes into semi south of Mason City
RPD: Man found covered in blood, assault charges filed
Boy, 16, killed in multi-vehicle crash north of Mason City
More charges filed in deadly Mower County crash
Latest Video
Sen. Klobuchar campaigns in North Iowa
Thanksgiving leftovers Safety
Thanksgiving at the Gift of Life Transplant House
Local teams with something to be thankful for
Would you consider going Vegan for Thanksgiving?
Working on Thanksgiving
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/28
Shoppers flock to find Black Friday deals
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday
StormTeam 3: Another storm heads to the Midwest
Community Events