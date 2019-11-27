Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

It's not fun outside

First hit at 4:30

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 5:59 PM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins
Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 15°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Staying safe on the winter roads

Image

Dangerous winter driving

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/27

Image

People out snow blowing

Image

Heavy, wet snow

Image

Snow blower prep

Image

Bundle up

Image

DWI Enforcement Ride-Along

Image

Wind picking up

Image

It's not fun outside

Community Events