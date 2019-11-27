Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Windy Weather Causing Travel Trouble

It's winter weather that has a major impact on travel... especially leading up to the holiday.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 5:13 PM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 5:13 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski
Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 15°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shoveling Snow

Image

Windy Weather Causing Travel Trouble

Image

Little Free Pantries providing food for neighbors in need

Image

Plow Ride Along

Image

Looking at winds picking up Wednesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

No Parking Notice in Rochester

Image

Did you hit the grocery store aisles before the storm?

Image

How are visitors adjusting to the winter weather

Image

Snow forces travelers to find lodging at North Iowa hotels

Community Events