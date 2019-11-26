Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 8:06 AM
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 8:07 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Looking at today's threat for winter weather

Image

City of Byron one step closer to playground

Image

New donation requirements

Image

MN-DOT preparing for snow just before Thankgiving holiday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Where and when will the snow fall?

Image

Packers start hot on the road

Image

Grand Meadow holds off AC/GE

Image

Trout stocking

Image

Osage names three to All-State roster

Community Events