Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch
View Alerts
New entrepreneaurship program
Rochester Public Schools is introducing a new program to teach business skills
Posted: Nov 25, 2019 7:37 AM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 7:37 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
Mason City
Broken Clouds
35°
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39°
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
43°
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Charles City
Broken Clouds
35°
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Rochester
Broken Clouds
36°
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Warm temps now before winter roars back
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Boy, 16, killed in multi-vehicle crash north of Mason City
Minnesota woman killed in I-35 crash in north Iowa
StormTeam3: Winter Storm Watch Issued ahead of Tuesday snow
1 person dead, another injured after shooting in NE Iowa
StormTeam 3: Thanksgiving week potential storm update
StormTeam 3: Thanksgiving week storm update
North Iowa grocery store seeking public feedback
North Iowa men facing federal gun charges
Pilot is rescued after his plane crashes in Minnesota and gets tangled in power lines
Clear Lake man sentenced for burglary
Latest Video
New entrepreneaurship program
Salvation Army preparing for Thanksgiving
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday
StormTeam 3: Thanksgiving week storm update
Seans Weather 11/24
Dozens pack Thanksgiving meals for those in need
Rochester native has Olympic dreams
John Marshall boys hockey drops home opener to Spring Lake Park
Historic Chateau Theatre celebrates re opening
Sean Weather 11/23
Community Events