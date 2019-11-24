Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch
View Alerts
Seans Weather 11/24
Watching double winter storms
Posted: Nov 24, 2019 10:58 PM
Updated: Nov 24, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Clear
31°
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
34°
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
36°
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
31°
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
32°
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Warm temps now before winter roars back
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Boy, 16, killed in multi-vehicle crash north of Mason City
Minnesota woman killed in I-35 crash in north Iowa
StormTeam3: Winter Storm Watch Issued ahead of Tuesday snow
StormTeam 3: Thanksgiving week potential storm update
North Iowa grocery store seeking public feedback
Clear Lake man sentenced for burglary
StormTeam3: Pleasant next few days before the snow
1 injured after body found in Mason City roadway; hit and run investigation underway
North Iowa men facing federal gun charges
Second arrest made in 2018 Mason City drive-by shooting
Latest Video
Seans Weather 11/24
Dozens pack Thanksgiving meals for those in need
Rochester native has Olympic dreams
John Marshall boys hockey drops home opener to Spring Lake Park
Historic Chateau Theatre celebrates re opening
Sean Weather 11/23
Lourdes boys hockey falls in home opener
A final farewell to the North Iowa Recreational Arena
Fatal car crash in Cerro Gordo County
For the love of the game
Community Events