Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 killed, 4 injured in crash on Highway 65 north of Mason City Full Story

Lourdes boys hockey falls in home opener

The Eagles' offense struggled to put up goals.

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 10:02 PM
Updated: Nov 23, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Warm temps now before winter roars back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 11/23

Image

Lourdes boys hockey falls in home opener

Image

A final farewell to the North Iowa Recreational Arena

Image

Fatal car crash in Cerro Gordo County

Image

For the love of the game

Image

Sports Overtime: Friday's girls basketball and hockey highlights and scores

Image

Chateau preps to reopen

Image

School bus safety concerns

Image

It's Christmas at Music Man Square

Image

Narcan saves a live at Diamond Jo

Community Events