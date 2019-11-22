Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Narcan saves a live at Diamond Jo

The miracle drug and quick work saved a life

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 10:26 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Sunny and cooler day for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

It's Christmas at Music Man Square

Image

Narcan saves a live at Diamond Jo

Image

Food Donations ahead of Thanksgiving

Image

Dredging Project Almost Complete

Image

Staying Healthy for the Holiday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/22

Image

Beatles Exhibit opening at the Chateau Theatre

Image

Plastic Bags

Image

Mayo Clinic using less salt

Image

Green Bandanas for Mental Health

Community Events