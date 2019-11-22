Clear
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/22

Nelson's forecast brings potential for snow next week

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Sunny and cooler day for Friday
