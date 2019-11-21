Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities release names of 2 people killed in Dodge County crash Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Rochester Fire Department gets recognized for saving dog Full Story

It's all for the coach

West Hancock may have won the title... but they're saying it's all thanks to one man.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Sunny and cooler day for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Judge halts Honken execution

Image

It's all for the coach

Image

Thanksgiving for $100 or less?

Image

West Hancock wins state

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/21

Image

Turkey Feast on a budget

Image

Preventing Suicide in Ag Communities

Image

Eagles are State Champs!

Image

NIACC Funding Referendum

Image

MN Kindness Week

Community Events