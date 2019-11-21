Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS Authorities release names of 2 people killed in Dodge County crash
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Rochester Fire Department gets recognized for saving dog
Full Story
Thanksgiving for $100 or less?
Is it possible to have an affordable Thanksgiving meal?
Posted: Nov 21, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange
Mason City
Overcast
20°
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 5°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
21°
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
25°
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
23°
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
22°
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
More Weather
Sunny and cooler day for Friday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
State Patrol: Two killed in semi/car collision in Dodge County
Judge temporarily stops execution of north Iowa mass murderer Dustin Honken
Shooting Wednesday night in Mason City results in house being hit
Authorities release names of 2 people killed in Dodge County crash
Police looking for man who tried to pass a phony $100 in St. Ansgar
Klemme woman sentenced for automobile purchase fraud
‘Booby traps’ found in central Minnesota farm field
Mason City woman charged with OWI after early-morning crash
Mason City man found not guilty of assault and indecent exposure
Cerro Gordo Co. man arrested for multiple alleged domestic assaults this month
Latest Video
Judge halts Honken execution
It's all for the coach
Thanksgiving for $100 or less?
West Hancock wins state
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/21
Turkey Feast on a budget
Preventing Suicide in Ag Communities
Eagles are State Champs!
NIACC Funding Referendum
MN Kindness Week
Community Events