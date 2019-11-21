Clear

Zumbrota Business Changes Names

The business is relaunching as The Greensted

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 8:49 AM
Updated: Nov 21, 2019 8:49 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 27°
Rain will end by midday, temps will continue to fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Zumbrota Business Changes Names

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

New clinic opens

Image

Teen panel talks vaping

Image

2 from New Richland killed in Dodge County crash

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Why will temperatures fall so quickly today?

Image

RCTC downs St. Mary's

Image

Fleming makes Youth Olympics roster

Image

SAW: Sarah Dravis

Image

Two people killed in crash on Hwy 14

Community Events