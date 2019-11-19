Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS Mason City man sentenced for fatal crash
Full Story
Kellar Sentenced for Deadly Crash
It was an emotional day for Shawn True's family as a sentence was handed down
Posted: Nov 19, 2019 5:49 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Overcast
38°
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
39°
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
43°
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
36°
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
37°
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Tracking an active pattern for the midweek
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Accident involving part of a wind turbine closes North Iowa road
Mason City man sentenced to prison for fatal crash
Cerro Gordo Co. traffic stop leads to search warrants, multiple arrests
Forest City man accused of threatening to kill 2 deputies, breaking body camera
Lending a helping hand during a tragic situation near the Mason City airport
Woman accused of trying to break into cars, homes in Cerro Gordo Co. before allegedly flashing children
A prison fight involving Jayme Closs' kidnapper was caught on video surveillance
North Iowa women crossing another activity off the bucket list, this time at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Guilty pleas in biggest meth bust in SE Minnesota history
Court docs: Mason City man arrested after being caught burglarizing home
Latest Video
Mayo Ambulance headed for Haiti
Housing Voucher update
Golden Apple
New Learning Center
Sargeant Grain Co. Wraps Up Season
Staying Healthy During Thanksgiving Flights
Skyway Ordinance
Kellar Sentenced for Deadly Crash
Intercultural City
Porch Pirates
Community Events