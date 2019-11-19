Clear

Post offices preparing for busiest time of the year

USPS is giving some tips on preparing for sending gifts on time this year

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 7:36 AM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Tracking an active pattern for the midweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Post offices preparing for busiest time of the year

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Last Brick Road in Rochester

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking an active pattern for the midweek

Image

Eagles prep for state

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center is getting a face-lift

Image

"Don't Forget About Us" tour

Image

MNDOT & NWS teaming up for you

Image

Looking at lowering speed limits

Image

The next step for North Broadway

Community Events