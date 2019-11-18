Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 7:25 AM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 7:25 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Near normal temperatures returning for the week
