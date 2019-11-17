Clear

Driver shares story of assisting at crash

One man died and another is seriously injured after Friday night's crash.

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 11:33 PM
Updated: Nov 17, 2019 11:33 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Warmer Air Inbound
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Driver shares story of assisting at crash

Image

Weather forecast 11/17

Image

Operation Christmas Child helps get gifts to people in need by filling shoe boxes

Image

RFD: Remember ice is never 100% safe

Image

Auto shops busy with last minute rush for winter tires

Image

Indoor farmers market during winter months

Image

Sewing stockings for charity

Image

Red Kettle 5k raises money for Mason City Salvation Army

Image

Local Boy Scouts collect food donations for Channel One Food Bank

Image

Sean 11/16 forecast

Community Events