Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Driver shares story of assisting at crash
One man died and another is seriously injured after Friday night's crash.
Posted: Nov 17, 2019 11:33 PM
Updated: Nov 17, 2019 11:33 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Overcast
31°
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
30°
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
34°
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
32°
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
30°
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Warmer Air Inbound
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Wrong-way crash near Mason City kills Clear Lake man
Arrest made in Mason City drive-by shooting
Man sentenced for Mason City snowmobile theft
Authorities identify man killed in Kossuth County accident
Vikings overcome 20-0 deficit at half to beat Broncos 27-23
Man pleads not guilty to trashing a Clear Lake apartment
Man found not guilty of assaulting Olmsted County law enforcement
Sewing stockings for those in need in north Iowa
Two dead after Minnesota house fire
StormTeam3: Slippery driving possible Sunday morning
Latest Video
Driver shares story of assisting at crash
Weather forecast 11/17
Operation Christmas Child helps get gifts to people in need by filling shoe boxes
RFD: Remember ice is never 100% safe
Auto shops busy with last minute rush for winter tires
Indoor farmers market during winter months
Sewing stockings for charity
Red Kettle 5k raises money for Mason City Salvation Army
Local Boy Scouts collect food donations for Channel One Food Bank
Sean 11/16 forecast
Community Events