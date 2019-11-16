Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sean 11/16 forecast

Icey roads in the morning

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Slick roads possible Sunday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean 11/16 forecast

Image

Blooming Prairie football advances to Prep Bowl Final with dominant win

Image

Bringing the Floyd in Floyd of Rosedale

Image

RCTC's championship hopes end in national semifinal

Image

Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby signs letter of intent to UNC

Image

A special hunt

Image

Bellringing starts in Mason City

Image

Mourning another school shooting

Image

Dreams do come true

Image

West Hancock advances, St. Ansgar falls in state semifinals

Community Events