Clear

A special hunt

We'll tell you what group is getting the honor

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Average Temps on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bringing the Floyd in Floyd of Rosedale

Image

RCTC's championship hopes end in national semifinal

Image

Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby signs letter of intent to UNC

Image

A special hunt

Image

Bellringing starts in Mason City

Image

Mourning another school shooting

Image

Dreams do come true

Image

West Hancock advances, St. Ansgar falls in state semifinals

Image

New Live Eye in Austin

Image

HourCar to come to the Med City

Community Events