Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Weather forecast 11/15

It is getting warmer

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 6:17 AM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 6:17 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 16°
Average Temps on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 11/15

Image

Osage volleyball falls in 2A semifinals

Image

RCTC sweeps Harper

Image

Creating a habitat fit for bees

Image

Kavars appeals sentence

Image

Steinway Piano Homecoming

Image

Teamwork key during shooting investigation

Image

Climb and Crawl Park coming to Southbridge

Image

Homeless shelter facing restraints during cold

Image

Ag in the Classroom

Community Events