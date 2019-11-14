Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Weather 11/14

Sunny and warmer temps yay

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 11:49 AM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 11:49 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Here comes the sun
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather 11/14

Image

2 shot early Thursday morning in Rochester

Image

SAW: Stewartville

Image

Osage moves on to semifinals

Image

Roch Firefighters sell shirts for charity

Image

Impeachment hearings: Day one

Image

Saving Pete's Kitchen

Image

Practicing creativity in One Discovery Square

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Sibley Elementary in Albert Lea

Image

Looking ahead to warmer temps

Community Events