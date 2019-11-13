Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
National Philanthropy Day
We're finding out why Rochester Area Builders was recognized
Posted: Nov 13, 2019 6:01 PM
Updated: Nov 13, 2019 6:01 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Overcast
30°
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
28°
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
32°
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
27°
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
27°
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Light Snowfall for Wednesday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Clear Lake man facing felony charge for allegedly punching, choking woman
Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse, drug charges
Agent: Iowa student would have been found without confession
Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to Mason City sex abuse
SE Minnesota man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing family dog in front of young child
Country Thunder Iowa announces lineup, including Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kane Brown
Patriotic 3rd-grader gives Pine Island Elementary School new American flag, bald eagle gives its approval
Propane delivery problems hurting farmers
Unseasonably cold temperatures have area farmers facing new gas restrictions
New classrooms, cafeteria, other spaces open to Osage students
Latest Video
Don't pull over to use your phone
Avoiding Cats under car hoods
Downtown Quarterly Update
Clear Lake Iced Over
National Philanthropy Day
Car Drives into Liquor Store
Sustainable Holiday Meals 2
Sustainable Holiday Meals 1
Mac and Cheese Donation
New Autism center opens
Community Events