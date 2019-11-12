Clear

What to do about the crows?

There are some creative ways to control the population

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -2°
Record cold possible for Tuesday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Independent U.S. Senate candidate stops in Cresco

Image

STEAM Summit

Image

What to do about the crows?

Image

Autism center opens in Rochester

Image

MercyOne teams up with urgent care provider

Image

Does school start too early?

Image

Brandon Helgeson named executive director of Rochesterfest

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Warming Center opening in December

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/12

Community Events