Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2019 Iowa Election Results
2019 Minnesota Election Results
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2019 Iowa Election Results
2019 Minnesota Election Results
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
MercyOne teams up with urgent care provider
MercyOne is teaming up with a national urgent care provider.
Posted: Nov 12, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange
Mason City
Clear
15°
Hi: 18° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -2°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
18°
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 4°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
19°
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
16°
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 0°
More Weather
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
14°
Hi: 16° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -2°
More Weather
Record cold possible for Tuesday morning
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Patriotic 3rd-grader gives Pine Island Elementary School new American flag, bald eagle gives its approval
Police ID man who fell at Iowa State stadium onto fans below
Propane delivery problems hurting farmers
Authorities respond to rollover accident at Mason City High School parking lot
Saint Ansgar preps for trip to the UNI-Dome
Country Thunder Iowa announces lineup, including Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kane Brown
2 people found dead in Iowa's Webster County
New classrooms, cafeteria, other spaces open to Osage students
Habitat For Humanity builds new home for family in Garner
StormTeam3: Snow in the forecast Wednesday
Latest Video
Independent U.S. Senate candidate stops in Cresco
STEAM Summit
What to do about the crows?
Autism center opens in Rochester
MercyOne teams up with urgent care provider
Does school start too early?
Brandon Helgeson named executive director of Rochesterfest
Golden Apple
Warming Center opening in December
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/12
Community Events