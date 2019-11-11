Clear

Habitat for Humanity - North Iowa Family getting a home

The search for affordable housing concludes for one family

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -6°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -6°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -10°
Record cold possible for Tuesday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

St. Ansgar preps for state semis

Image

JM Students give back to Veterans

Image

Habitat for Humanity - North Iowa Family getting a home

Image

Propane Shortages affect businesses

Image

Byron Community Facilities Task Force

Image

Veteran's Day North Iowa

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/11

Image

Honoring Local Veterans

Image

RPL Auditorium Repairs

Image

Celebrating Veterans

Community Events