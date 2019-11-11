Clear

1-on-1 with Bernie Sanders during north Iowa stop

We sat down with presidential candidate Bernie Sanders this weekend.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 9:56 AM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 9:56 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 2°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 0°
January like temperatures will hold for the next few days
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

1-on-1 with Bernie Sanders during north Iowa stop

Image

My Money: The difference between APR and APY

Image

Tracking Monday's weather: Get ready for the cold

Image

Preparing for Veterans Day events

Image

Bernie Sanders makes his way to North Iowa

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/10

Image

Former Newman baseball star Josh Fitzgerald commits to TCU

Image

Mohawks swimmers place in state meet

Image

Grizzlies fall to Alexandria 4-3

Image

Weather forecast 11/9

Community Events