1-on-1 with Bernie Sanders during north Iowa stop

Mason City Overcast 16° Hi: 18° Lo: 2° Feels Like: -2° More Weather Albert Lea Scattered Clouds 14° Hi: 16° Lo: 1° Feels Like: -2° More Weather Austin Broken Clouds 18° Hi: 19° Lo: 2° Feels Like: 2° More Weather Charles City Broken Clouds 19° Hi: 18° Lo: 3° Feels Like: 4° More Weather Rochester Broken Clouds 16° Hi: 16° Lo: 1° Feels Like: 0° More Weather

January like temperatures will hold for the next few days