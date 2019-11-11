Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2019 Iowa Election Results
2019 Minnesota Election Results
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2019 Iowa Election Results
2019 Minnesota Election Results
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
My Money: The difference between APR and APY
Here is some information that could help you.
Posted: Nov 11, 2019 8:20 AM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 8:20 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
16°
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 0°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
14°
Hi: 17° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 0°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
18°
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Charles City
Few Clouds
16°
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -1°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
13°
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -2°
More Weather
January like temperatures will hold for the next few days
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Iowa teen gets 100-year sentence for death of infant daughter
Patriotic 3rd-grader gives Pine Island Elementary School new American flag, bald eagle gives its approval
Breakfast food giant makes big donations in North Iowa
Tractor fire in Clear Lake
One person dies in SE Minnesota house fire
StormTeam3: A potentially record-breaking cold for Veteran's Day
Crystal Lake woman pleads guilty to dealing pot
Kamala Harris stumps for President in Mason City
Long prison sentence for Mason City check forger
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle from Mason City Goodwill parking lot
Latest Video
My Money: The difference between APR and APY
Weather forecast 11/11
Preparing for Veterans Day events
Bernie Sanders makes his way to North Iowa
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/10
Former Newman baseball star Josh Fitzgerald commits to TCU
Mohawks swimmers place in state meet
Grizzlies fall to Alexandria 4-3
Weather forecast 11/9
Toys for Tots Drive
Community Events