Weather forecast 11/11

It is so cold wow

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 8:19 AM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 8:19 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -1°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -2°
January like temperatures will hold for the next few days
