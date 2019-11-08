Clear

Restaurant giving away soup and winter donations

Warming hearts and bellies

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 6:34 PM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Clouds building slowly today with warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/8

Image

We Honor Veterans Ceremony at Shorewood

Image

Restaurant giving away soup and winter donations

Image

MN Deer Hunting Firearm Season

Image

3rd Grader Replaces School's American Flag

Image

Kicking Off the Red Kettle Campaign

Image

Rochesterfest New Director

Image

Winter Weather

Image

Inflatable lungs teach students about the dangers of vaping

Image

Learning About Autism

Community Events