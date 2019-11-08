Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 7:18 AM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 7:18 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 2°
Clouds building slowly today with warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

