Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2019 Iowa Election Results
2019 Minnesota Election Results
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2019 Iowa Election Results
2019 Minnesota Election Results
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
PIO Class
KIMT News 3's Brooke Mckivergan spoke today about teaming up to inform the public
Posted: Nov 7, 2019 5:49 PM
Updated: Nov 7, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Clear
15°
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
12°
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
18°
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
12°
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
6°
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -7°
More Weather
Cold and more cold coming
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Clear Lake teen charged with felony drug charges after execution of search warrant
Kruckeberg sentenced for Dodge County crash that killed mother and her daughter
Investigator says he's found final video footage of Jodi Huisentruit
KIMT's 2019 Election Hub: Looking at the results in Iowa, Minnesota
The Battle Against FTD
Mason City driver's license center is relocating
StormTeam 3: Two rounds of cold coming
Iowa fire chief accused of drunk driving in ambulance
A sport for your inner Lumberjack or Jill
Man convicted of hate crime for tearing down LGBTQ flag in Iowa
Latest Video
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/7
Triton's FFA Success
Harvest struggles
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Warming Center
Mayo Clinic Asks for Young Blood Donors
Feed a Farmer Day
PIO Class
Video Game Curfew
Warming Center
Community Events