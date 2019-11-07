Clear

Video Game Curfew

China today announced new measures to combat gaming addiction among minors.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 5:03 PM
Updated: Nov 7, 2019 5:03 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski
Mason City
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 2°
More arctic air on the way today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Video Game Curfew

Image

Warming Center

Image

New seasonal parking changes put to the test

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Warmer weekend before another plunge

Image

SAW: Ellie Bobinet

Image

A sport for your inner Lumberjack and Jill

Image

Hagedorn town hall

Image

Kruckeberg sentencing

Image

Referendum: What's next?

Community Events