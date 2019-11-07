Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 6:37 AM
Updated: Nov 7, 2019 6:37 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -14°
More arctic air on the way today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Warmer weekend before another plunge

Image

SAW: Ellie Bobinet

Image

A sport for your inner Lumberjack and Jill

Image

Hagedorn town hall

Image

Kruckeberg sentencing

Image

Referendum: What's next?

Image

Rope rescue training

Image

Music Therapy enhancing the life of a Rochester 6-year-old

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 11/6

Community Events