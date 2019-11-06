Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/6

Nelson's forecast brings cold

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 9:30 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 7°
Cold comes back in full force
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/6

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Harriet Bishop Elementary

Image

Viktor the Viking awards area teacher and student

Image

High Hazard Dam

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3 Tour at Harriet Bishop Elementary in Rochester

Image

YIELD learns about the life of journalists

Image

Keeping sidewalks clear - city ordinance

Image

Floyd County Medical Center becomes Chapter 347

Image

Clearing the Snow

Image

Sheriff's Office Looking to Add Defibrillators

Community Events