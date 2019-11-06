Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2019 Iowa Election Results
2019 Minnesota Election Results
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2019 Iowa Election Results
2019 Minnesota Election Results
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Floyd County Medical Center becomes Chapter 347
How this will affect local coverage
Posted: Nov 6, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Overcast
25°
Hi: 28° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
23°
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
27°
Hi: 29° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
25°
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
24°
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Snow will continue through the morning commute
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
KIMT's 2019 Election Hub: Looking at the results in Iowa, Minnesota
Investigator says he's found final video footage of Jodi Huisentruit
Name released of bicycle rider hit by semi in Franklin County
Austin woman facing charges after apparently leaving child in vehicle while at work
Iowa fire chief accused of drunk driving in ambulance
Kruckeberg sentenced for Dodge County crash that killed mother and her daughter
Iowa man sentenced for torturing family dog
Tracking roadways: Trouble spots on north Iowa, southern Minnesota roads
Long prison sentence for Mason City check forger
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to accused purse theft
Latest Video
StormTeam 3 Tour at Harriet Bishop Elementary
Viktor the Viking awards area teacher and student
High Hazard Dam
YIELD learns about the life of journalists
Keeping sidewalks clear - city ordinance
Floyd County Medical Center becomes Chapter 347
Clearing the Snow
Sheriff's Office Looking to Add Defibrillators
Byron Referendum Fails
Kruckerberg Sentencing
Community Events