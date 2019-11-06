Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 7:07 AM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 7:07 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 14°
Snow will continue through the morning commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stewartville levy passes

Image

Chatfield levy fails

Image

Glenville-Emmons referendum passes

Image

Gary Hugi Elected to City Council

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

NIACC hitting coach accepts job with Twins

Image

Osage sweeps Emmetsburg to advance to state

Image

Triton Public Schools operating levy passes

Image

Lyle referendum passes

Image

Adams wins second term in Mason City race

Community Events