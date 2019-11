In Iowa you'll see many revenue purpose statements on the ballots. That's because the Iowa legislature passed an extension last year of the one cent sales tax. It's better known as the save tax. Those funds are dedicated to supporting schools. School districts have to pass a revised revenue purpose statement so they can communicate how they want to use the money in the future.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 5:11 PM

Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski