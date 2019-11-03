Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Weather forecast 11/3
Its gonna snow and stick on Tuesday
Posted: Nov 3, 2019 11:16 PM
Updated: Nov 3, 2019 11:16 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Overcast
41°
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
39°
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
43°
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
39°
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
39°
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Rain and snow in the forecast
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Propane shortages causing long lines at terminals
Two dead in eastern Iowa bridge crash
StormTeam3: Tracking the season's first snow accumulations Tuesday night
Minnesota college student warned to stop Krispy Kreme resales
Parent expresses concerns about Rochester Public Schools Referendum
Mason City woman sentenced for trashing a hotel room
2019 Iowa state cross country meet highlights and results
Minnesota state senator says he's victim of 'revenge porn'
Over 100 crashes reported Saturday morning in Minnesota
StormTeam3: Tracking the weather story for the week ahead.
Latest Video
Weather forecast 11/3
Preparing for winter driving
Volunteer fire department gifted new equipment
Pete Buttigieg visits North Iowa
City council election in Charles City
World War II veteran turns 100 years old
RCTC's Rutledge named MCAC Southern Division Player of the Year
Doug Taylor commits to Iowa
Weather forecast 11/2
Grizzlies down Power 8-0
Community Events