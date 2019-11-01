Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/1

Nelson brings a decent weather forecast

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Cold temperatures are frozen in place
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Combatting the Flu in Schools

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/1

Image

Chris Nelson explains 'New Snow Squall Warning' alert

Image

Concerns About RPS Referendum

Image

Fundraising for Marion Ross Statue

Image

Candy Buyback

Image

Heart Disease and Cancer

Image

Color Run

Image

Sean Forecast 11/1

Image

Warning Chronic Wasting Disease

Community Events