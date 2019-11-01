Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Sean Forecast 11/1
Snow is in the air.
Posted: Nov 1, 2019 11:33 AM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 11:33 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Overcast
41°
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
39°
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
41°
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Charles City
Broken Clouds
41°
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
38°
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Cold temperatures are frozen in place
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Mason City police: Prank phone call reporting a shooting prompts large police response
Move over, George: Nora Springs boy dresses up as George Mallet for Halloween to raise awareness for Spina Bifida
Nashua woman sentenced for child endangerment
State prison sentence canceled, Charles City man now faces harsher penalty
Students called a suicide hotline listed on their ID cards. It was sex hotline instead.
Car fire in SE Rochester connected to Tuesday shooting
Iowa authorities ID woman killed in oxygen tank explosion
Family of six hurt in SE Minnesota house fire
Austin man set for sentencing on one of three crimes
Chilly Halloween night for trick or treating
Latest Video
Sean Forecast 11/1
Warning Chronic Wasting Disease
Section volleyball semifinals
Nora Springs boy dresses up as George Mallet for Halloween
Looking at the weekend weather forecast
Trick-or-treating in the cold
Car fire connected to shooting in Rochester
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/31
Triton School Referendum
Mayo Reverse Trick or Treat
Community Events