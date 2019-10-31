Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS Car fire in SE Rochester connected to Tuesday shooting
Full Story
Car fire connected to shooting in Rochester
Police confirm the car was involved in a shooting on Turnberry Dr. SE on Tuesday
Posted: Oct 31, 2019 10:38 PM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Clear
20°
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
28°
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
28°
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
25°
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
23°
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
November starts cold
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Mason City police: Prank phone call reporting a shooting prompts large police response
Nashua woman sentenced for child endangerment
New version of alphabet song: friend or foe?
Officials identify woman killed in oxygen tank explosion
Students called a suicide hotline listed on their ID cards. It was sex hotline instead.
2-year-old boy found in Twin Cities golf course pond dies
RCTC wrestlers hope for big season
StormTeam 3: Midwest braces for Halloween snowstorm
Democrats push impeachment rules package through House
Minnesota man convicted of attempted child sex trafficking in Iowa
Latest Video
Section volleyball semifinals
Nora Springs boy dresses up as George Mallet for Halloween
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/31
Trick-or-treating in the cold
Car fire connected to shooting in Rochester
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/31
Triton School Referendum
Mayo Reverse Trick or Treat
Cultural Sensitivity with Costumes
Gov. Reynolds tours Osage Community Schools
Community Events